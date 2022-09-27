Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Nine more persons have been arrested in connection with the recent attacks on individuals associated with right wing outfits in Tamil Nadu, police said on Tuesday.

This was in addition to the 14 persons already apprehended by the police.

According to a release from the state DGP's office, the nine were arrested in connection with hurling of kerosene-filled bottles at properties in Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram and damaging a government bus in Tiruvarur district.

The premises and vehicles of members of the BJP and RSS were targeted in the wake of NIA raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) last week, with the BJP holding the radical Islamist outfit responsible for the incidents.

