Port Blair, Dec 19 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally to 4,896, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

There are 96 active cases in the Union Territory at the present, it said.

In the last 24 hours, five persons recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from the hospital.

So far, 61 people have died of COVID-19 in the islands.

Total 1.60 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 with the present positivity rate being at 3.03 per cent. PTI

