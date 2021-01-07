Aizawl, Jan 7 (PTI) Nine more persons, including two BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the tally in the state to 4,256 on Thursday, an official said.

Of the nine new cases, six were reported from Aizawl district and three from Lunglei district, he said.

Seven patients have returned from other states, the official said, adding that only one patient has developed symptoms of COVID-19 and the rest are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 88 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,160 people have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.75 per cent.

The state has also reported eight COVID-19 fatalities till date.

Mizoram has so far tested 1,84,069 samples, including 924 samples on Wednesday.

Aizawl district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 2,786, followed by Lunglei (403), Siaha (35), Champhai (94), Kolasib (289), Serchhip (179), Lawngtlai (319), Mamit (82), Khawzawl (22), Saitual (28) and Hnahthial (19).

Siaha, Champhai, Mamit, Khawzawl and Saitual districts are COVID-19 free as of now.

