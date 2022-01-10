Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) At least nine senior officers, including an Additional DGP and one DIG ranked officials, of Assam Police have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days. On condition of anonymity, a senior Assam Police official told PTI on Monday that some of his colleagues are admitted in hospital, while others are in home isolation. "All of them are doing fine and there is nothing to worry about," he said. These officers attended the two-day conference of superintendents of police on January 3-4 in Duliajan, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Dignitaries like state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar were also present among others. "We cannot confirm that the infection spread from the conference as almost a week has passed since then and they have tested positive in the last one or two days," the senior official said.

An additional director general of police, a deputy inspector general of police, six officers in the rank of superintendent of police and another official were afflicted with coronavirus in the past two days. Besides, many junior officials and personnel have also tested positive in the last few days since the third wave hit the state, sources said.

The chief minister last week said the state is under the third wave of the pandemic since January 1. Assam's single-day COVID-19 cases on Sunday came down for the first time in nine days with the detection of 988 fresh infections, but the positivity rate soared by nearly double to 6.48 per cent in a day.

