Palghar, Dec 28 (PTI) A 9-year-old boy from Palghar in Maharashtra drowned in a swimming pool of a resort in Boisar, the police said on Wednesday. Deceased Rudra Devidas Wadkar of Kasa had gone with his family to the resort for holidays.

Also Read | Common University Entrance Test -PG to Be Conducted from June 1 to 10, 2023: … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Wadkar was playing with other children in the pool when the accident occurred on Monday, said the police. He was pulled out after his friends raised an alarm. He was taken to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

The police have registered an accidental death case and sent his body for a post-mortem. A probe is underway, said the station house officer of Boisar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)