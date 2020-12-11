Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the infection tally to 18,502, while one more death pushed the toll to 299, according to a medical bulletin.

The city has 838 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Australia Halts Production of Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine After Trials Show It Effects HIV Diagnosis.

The COVID-19 recovery count rose to 17,365 on Friday as 134 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, it said.

A total of 1,58,516 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and 1,39,166 of them tested negative while the reports of 157 are awaited, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Govt to Give Special Incentives to Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd for Setting Up Manufacturing Unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)