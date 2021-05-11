New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A total of 9,200 oxygen concentrators, 5,243 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen-generation plants and about 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid were delivered or dispatched through road and air to various states and Union territories between April 27 and May 10, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The major consignments received on Monday from the UAE, the US, Israel and the Netherlands include ventilators or BiPAP or CPAP (610), oxygen concentrators (300) and 12,600 strips of favipiravir (each strip contains 40 tablets).

Cumulatively, 9,200 oxygen concentrators, 5,243 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen-generation plants, 5,913 ventilators or BiPAP and about 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air between April 27 and May 10, the ministry said in a statement.

The process of effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states, Union territories and institutions is being monitored on a regular basis by the ministry, the statement said.

A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the health ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. The cell started functioning from April 26.

A standard operating procedure has been framed and is being implemented by the ministry since May 2.

