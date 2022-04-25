New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that 94 per cent of the air pollution-related complaints received on the Green Delhi application have been resolved.

"A total of 42,147 complaints have been received on the app, and 39,438 of them have been resolved so far," a statement quoted Rai as saying.

Most of the complaints are related to potholes, illegal garbage dumping, road dust, and dust pollution due to construction and demolition.

Maximum complaints pertain to municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Public Works Department (PWD), he said.

The Delhi government launched the "Green Delhi" mobile application in 2020 through which people can bring pollution-causing activities to the government's notice.

The complaints are being resolved through nodal officers of 29 departments who have been working in coordination with the "Green War Room" set up at the Delhi Secretariat.

