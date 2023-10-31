New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The top travelling trend in India for 2024 is going to be 'set-jetting', the latest rage of going to filming locations of movies and famous TV series, a new survey has revealed.

The findings of "Travel Trends: Redefining value through experience in 2024", released on Tuesday, claimed that a whopping 94 per cent of Indian travellers are inclined to take a trip to a destination that they've seen on the big or small screen -- be it Paris, inspired by hit sitcom "Emily in Paris", or Manali, shown in superhit film "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

The research was conducted by global traveltech platform Skyscanner with 1,000 Indian respondents as its sample size.

"Ninety four per cent of Indian travellers are inspired by movie and TV show destinations. Set-jetting took the lead in India, as travellers sought to immerse themselves into the iconic location of their favourite shows, embodying 'Main Character Energy'," read the report.

So, seizing the spotlight as the top destination that Indians are inspired to visit in 2024 is Manali in Himachal Pradesh with travellers influenced by "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", followed by Ladakh, which inspires 47 per cent of the travellers to visit the mesmerising city as seen in "3 Idiots".

Claiming the next spot is London in the United Kingdom, with 43 per cent of Indian travellers seeking to add a royal flair to their life as seen in "The Crown", and the enchanting city of Paris in France, with 42 per cent of Indian travellers wanting to experience the city like the character of Emily Cooper, as seen in "Emily in Paris".

In fact, as per the report, Skyscanner saw a 23 per cent increase in searches from India to Paris in January following the launch of season 3 of the famous Netflix sitcom last year in December.

According to the report, as many as 86 per cent of Indian travellers plan to take the same number, if not more, trips abroad in 2024 compared to 2023.

The most buzzing destinations for Indian travellers in 2024: Da Nang in Vietnam, Almaty in Kazakhstan and Baku in Azerbaijan.

"On the other hand, Nice in France came out top overall, securing the highest spot for the Best Value Destinations category, followed by Geneva in Switzerland, Tokyo in Japan, and Manama in Bahrain," the report added.

