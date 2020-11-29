Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 276 on Sunday with two more fatalities, while 96 new cases pushed the infection tally to 17,342, a medical bulletin issued here said.

There are 1,140 active cases currently, it said.

A total of 69 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 15,926, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,41,616 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,23,467 have tested negative while reports of 143 samples were awaited, it added.

