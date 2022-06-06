Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 6 (PTI) Kerala Health department officials on Monday seized and destroyed 9,600 kilograms of stale fish from a private market in Anchuthengu area of the state capital.

The SHO of Anchuthengu police station and officers who assisted the Health department in making the seizure said the private market owner had given space to people to sell fish but there was no proper fish market in the area.

Fish were brought from other places in lorries and sold there, he said.

On Monday, the fish from three such lorries, weighing around 9,600 kg, was found to be old and stale by the health department.

The fish was seized and then destroyed by burying them in a deep hole, the officer said.

