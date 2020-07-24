Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Maharashtra on Friday reported 9,615 new COVID-19 cases taking the total coronavirus case count in the state to 3,57,117.

According to a bulletin released by the state public health department, there are 1,43,714 active cases in the state.

Also Read | Boeing Advises Operators of 737 Classic Aeroplanes to Inspect Engine Valve For Corrosion: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

It said that 5714 patients were discharged on Friday taking the number of recovered patients to 1,99,967.

The bulletin said 278 deaths were due to COVID-19 on Friday and the death toll has gone to 13,132. It said 304 patients have died due to other causes.

Also Read | Cipla Gets DCGI Nod to Sell Favipiravir Under Brand 'Ciplenza' to Treat Mild And Moderate COVID-19 Patients.

Mumbai is the worst-hit city in the state with 1,06,980 cases and 5,984 deaths.

Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,519 including 2,141 discharged patients and 128 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)