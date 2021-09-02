New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police Sunday issued 986 challans to people for not wearing masks, according to official data.

The data provided by Delhi Police showed that a total of 1,077 challans were issued Wednesday of which 82 were for violating social distancing norms, eight for spitting and one for consumption of liquor at a public place and chewing pan, gutkha, and tobacco.

A total of 2,41,587 people were prosecuted for not wearing a mask in the national capital during the lockdown from April 19 to August 29.

In the same period, police penalised 28,959 people for violating social distancing norms, 1,463 for large public gatherings or congregations, 1,504 for spitting and 1,599 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, and tobacco, the data showed.

A total of 2,75,112 challans were issued from April 19 to August 29, according to the data.

