Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) The ruling Congress won the deputy Zila Pramukh election in Jaipur Tuesday, a day after it suffered a setback in the Zila Pramukh poll in which its emerged victorious as a BJP candidate.

Congress candidate Mohan won the Tuesday election by just one vote and became up-Zila Pramukh. Of the total 51 votes, he got 26 while his rival and BJP candidate Raj Kanwar bagged 25.

On Monday, Congress rebel Rama Devi won the election of Jaipur Zila Pramukh as a BJP candidate by defeating her rival by just one vote due to cross-voting.

Meanwhile, in 22 Panchayat Samitis of Jaipur district, Congress candidates became up-Pradhans in 11 and BJP's in 10.

In one Panchayat Samiti, no candidate could file nomination within time, therefore, the seat of up-Pramukh remained vacant.

The elections of up-Pramukh in six Zila Parishads and up-Pradhan in 78 panchayat samitis in six districts including Jaipur were held on Tuesday.

Commenting on the Monday Jaipur Zila Pramukh elections in which Congress' Rama Devi defected to the BJP just hours before polls, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna said Congress members who committed this were “traitors”.

“I have no complaints with the BJP but there are some who are working for them while being in Congress. They have sold themselves to BJP and the intention is clearly visible on their face,” Chandna told reporters.

“The party high command and the CM worked on the policy of forgive and forget, showed a big heart and welcomed them but despite this, the party was betrayed in this manner,” he said in an indirect reference to the political crisis of 2020 where Pilot led 18 MLAs had turned rebel.

However, he did not name anyone.

