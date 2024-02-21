New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of eminent jurist and senior Supreme Court advocate Fali S Nariman, saying "a powerful voice of law fell silent today."

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Fali S Nariman Ji. A trailblazing luminary, Nariman Ji's profound knowledge of the law and keen intellect served as the guiding light for our judicial system. With his passing, a powerful voice of law fell silent today. My thoughts are with his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti," Shah posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Nariman died at his Delhi home this morning at the age of 95.

He stood out as a distinguished figure in Indian legal history. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Born in 1929, Nariman made his mark as a constitutional lawyer and senior advocate to the Supreme Court of India. His journey in the legal field began after graduating from law. He was respected for his expertise, particularly in constitutional law and international arbitration.

Nariman's career took a significant leap forward when he was appointed a Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court of India in 1971.

Over the years, Nariman was involved in several landmark cases that have shaped Indian law.

Nariman argued for Union Carbide in the Bhopal gas disaster case. He helped make a deal that gave USD 470 million to the victims outside of court. (ANI)

