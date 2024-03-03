Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Adding to the BJP's ongoing efforts at public engagement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav participated in a 'Yadav Mahakumbh' in Lucknow on Sunday.

"The soil of Uttar Pradesh has always been one where slogans are not only raised but also acted upon. The slogans are not directed at any particular community or caste," CM Yadav said.

"Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are siblings. As brothers do, I will be here whenever the people of Uttar Pradesh need me here. I am your brother. My forefathers were from Azamgarh and, hence, this state has always been my home," the Madhya Pradesh chief minister added.

He added that his father, Poonam Chand Yadav, may not have served the people of Madhya Pradesh as chief minister but was treated as one by the people.

"My father never served people as the chief minister but they saw him as one. However, the people of Madhya Pradesh gave me a lot of love and support and put me in a chair that I never thought I would occupy someday. It also reinforced people belief that Modi-ji walks the talk. My family has never had anyone who served the state as minister or MP but the people still made me their chief minister," CM Yadav said.

"However, in the country of today, someone from a poor family, or the Yadav community, can aspire to be the PM or CM. Anyone who fights to uphold democracy and works for the people can aspire to holding the top offices of the country," he added.

Invoking to Lord Krishna, who, according to mythology, was born into the Yadav community, the chief minister said, "We proud to share our lineage with Lord Krishna. Our Lord did not assume of power even after the end of Kansa's reign."

He informed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh was working on a plan to redevelop Chitrakoot Dham in collaboration with the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

"Chitrakoot Dham is a historic site where Lord Ram spent his 14-year exile. Our government will redevelop the site into a grand Chitrakoot Dham with the help of the Uttar Pradesh government," CM Yadav added. (ANI)

