New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory on Sunday, warning that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Passengers have been advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.

"Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAI's advisory read.

To support passengers amid the adverse weather, the Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground help and guidance.

"The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on-ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority," AAI's X post read.

The AAI also shared customer support contact numbers of major airlines to help passengers access real-time information regarding flight status. IndiGo passengers can reach out at 01244973838, while Air India has provided 011 6932 9333 for assistance. SpiceJet has listed +91 (0)124 4983410 and +91 (0)124 7101600, and Air India Express can be contacted at +91 124 443 5600 and +91 124 693 5600.

Akasa Air has shared its customer support number as 9606112131, while Alliance Air passengers may contact 044-35113511 for flight-related queries.

This advisory comes amid ongoing fog in Northern cities, with similar warnings issued in recent days as dense fog has persisted, reducing visibility and prompting low-visibility procedures at major airports.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport's passenger travel advisory, issued at 8 am earlier today, confirmed that flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport are running smoothly and without disruptions.

According to the advisory shared by the airport, "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are operating seamlessly."

Passengers have been advised to stay connected with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and any operational changes.

"We wish all our passengers a pleasant and hassle-free journey!" the advisory further read. (ANI)

