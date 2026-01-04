New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Passengers travelling through northern India may face minor disruptions in air travel due to poor visibility caused by dense fog and severe cold wave conditions, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Sunday.

"Passengers travelling through Northern India may experience minor disruptions as weather-related visibility conditions affect airport operations. This could lead to flight delays or extended holding times at select airports. Travellers are requested to check flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. Please allow additional buffer time and follow instructions issued by airlines and airport authorities," AAI stated in a post on X.

The advisory comes amid a widespread cold wave gripping large parts of north, central and eastern India, significantly disrupting daily life and transport services. Dense fog has reduced visibility across several states, slowing road traffic and disrupting rail and air operations.

In Uttarakhand, the holy city of Haridwar experienced thick fog and biting cold, with cold winds prevailing throughout the morning. Vehicular movement on national highways slowed considerably due to reduced visibility. The cold wave has intensified across the state, with higher reaches witnessing snowfall.

Kedarnath Dham has also received heavy snowfall since Friday afternoon, blanketing the temple and surrounding areas. The harsh weather has slowed ongoing reconstruction work at the shrine due to extreme cold and snow accumulation.

Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under fog and cold wave conditions. Prayagraj was engulfed in dense fog, while visibility dropped sharply in Ayodhya. Varanasi continued to experience a persistent cold wave.

In Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior was blanketed by fog as cold conditions tightened their grip. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Warning for several districts, including Khurda and Cuttack, where visibility reportedly dropped to as low as 50 metres in many areas.

Winter conditions also intensified in Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmir Valley continued to experience a cold wave, with temperatures dipping further, even as tourists were seen at Srinagar's Dal Lake. Heavy snowfall persisted in the Pir Panjal ranges of Poonch, worsening conditions in higher altitudes.

AAI has urged passengers to allow additional buffer time and to follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities as winter weather continues to disrupt travel across the region. (ANI)

