New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday alleged that "authorised goons" of the BJP have been targeting and attacking its members ever since the party extended support to the ongoing farmers' agitation with the latest being its MLA Atishi outside whose house two "suspicious" cars bearing 'MP' (Member of Parliament) stickers were parked.

The BJP's Delhi unit has rejected the allegation and said AAP leaders were making such "rhetorical" statements to divert people's attention from the Delhi government's failure to release funds to municipal corporations and ensure proper water supply.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha claimed that ever since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke up in support of the farmers and their rights, there have been repeated attacks on the free movement of elected representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party, and attempts have been made to silence, threaten and scare party members.

"Our Kalkaji MLA Atishi's life too is under threat. Some goons stood outside her home. Two cars were parked outside her home last night. These cars carried the stickers that are only issued to vehicles that can enter Parliament. This means the authorised goons of BJP have been targeting and attacking members of AAP," Chadha alleged.

"They are playing psychological games with us, picking and choosing different members of the AAP to attack at will," he said.

He further claimed that he and Atishi have sought an appointment with the Delhi Police commissioner but are yet to be allotted time.

"We will soon meet the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and appeal to him to remind the Delhi Police of its constitutional responsibilities. If there is an attack on any MLA or leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, or if any untoward incident happens, if any one of us is injured, only the Bharatiya Janata Party will be responsible for it," Chadha said.

Denying the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP leaders are running a campaign of making rhetorical statements.

"The main purpose of AAP leaders behind this rhetorical statement campaign is to divert attention from the Delhi government's failure to release municipal funds and to ensure proper water supply to the people. No BJP worker has ever attacked any AAP leader and BJP shall never ever resort to political violence," he said.

Kapoor said the BJP's three-day dharna outside the chief minister's residence was totally peaceful and as for the incident at the Jal Board office "we have already said that vandalism was done by AAP workers already present in that office to discredit a peaceful demonstration seeking proper water supply for the people".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)