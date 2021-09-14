New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation was planning to "sell" parking locations of "four very historical places".

No immediate response was available from the BJP on the allegations.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak accused the BJP of "adopting new methods of looting the civic body".

He said that the AAP will probe each official and put the culprits in jail.

"In the past 15 years, the BJP has set up a system and looted the civic body. Now, they have devised a new method of looting money from the civic bodies.

"They sold Delhi's legendary cinema hall and the land surrounding it. Now, in tomorrow's Standing Committee meeting, they are bringing a proposal to sell the parking locations of four very historical places. These are Ajmal Khan Road, Bank Street, Karol Bagh; Old Rajinder Nagar; Shashti Park; and Pusa Lane, Karol Bagh," Pathak alleged.

