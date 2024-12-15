New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): A political row erupted between the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-led Central government over the issue of Rohingya rehabilitation in the national capital on Sunday.

The Delhi government accused the BJP-led Centre of settling a "large number" of "illegal migrant Rohingya" refugees in various parts of Delhi without informing the state government.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a counter-allegation, accused the AAP of engaging in "diversion, false narratives, and half-truths."

Responding to Puri's allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused him of inconsistency, claiming he was either lying earlier or lying now.

The dispute escalated after Delhi CM Atishi wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the BJP-led Central government of mishandling the issue. She referenced two 2022 tweets by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the matter.

Other AAP leaders also weighed in, with party member Satyendar Jain denying any involvement in rehabilitating illegal Rohingya migrants. He argued that managing such migrants falls under the purview of the Central government.

"The Rohingyas come from Bangladesh. How did they enter India and reach Delhi? This is the Central government's responsibility. Either the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Home Affairs is involved. AAP has no role in this," Jain told ANI.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of raising the "Rohingya issue" as a distraction, stating that all their other strategies to win elections had failed.

Rai further asserted that such tactics would not influence Delhi voters, who prioritise governance that focuses on their welfare.

"The BJP is completely confused. First, they thought jailing Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders would help them win. Then, they resorted to spreading lies. Now, having failed at everything else, they've turned to the Rohingya issue. Hardeep Puri was Union Minister when he tweeted about this. Why did he make that statement? Why didn't the BJP act against him if it contradicted their policy? The BJP stands exposed. They think such moves will help them win elections, but Delhi's people want a government that works for them, and they've seen Arvind Kejriwal deliver on this," Rai said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of settling illegal Rohingya migrants in Delhi to secure their votes.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi responded to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's remarks, reiterating her accusation that the Central government was responsible for the settlement of Rohingyas in Delhi.

"He was either lying earlier or is lying now. The Rohingyas settled in different parts of Delhi are here entirely because of the Central government. They allowed them to enter India illegally, crossing six states to reach Delhi. Once here, the Central government provided housing and facilitated their settlement. Any misuse of resources or illegal activities by these migrants is solely the BJP-led Centre's responsibility," Atishi said.

Union Minister Puri, however, maintained his stance, accusing AAP of spreading "diversionary tactics, false narratives, and half-truths" on the Rohingya issue.

In a post on X, Puri stated, "The Aam Aadmi Party continues its politics of diversion, false narratives, and half-truths. Facts about illegal Rohingya migrants were clarified in a tweet the same day, but they have chosen to ignore it and persist with their misleading claims."

He further claimed that "no Rohingya migrant" had been provided government housing in Delhi.

"The AAP government is facilitating illegal Rohingyas in Delhi," Puri alleged. "Contrary to their fabricated rhetoric, they've settled these migrants in large numbers, provided them with electricity and water, and even pay them Rs 10,000," he claimed in his tweet.

On Sunday, Atishi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the BJP-led Central government of settling a "large number" of "illegal Rohingya migrants" in Delhi without consulting the state government.

Citing Puri's older posts on X, Atishi argued that the issue has persisted for years. She demanded that the Union government provide the Delhi government with a complete list of Rohingyas and their addresses. Additionally, she insisted that no further rehabilitation of Rohingyas in Delhi take place without consulting the state government and its residents. (ANI)

