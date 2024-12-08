New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party heightened its attacks against the Bharatiya Janata Party over a two-year-old post of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and accused the ruling party of settling Rohingya refugees in the national capital.

In the post from August 2022, Hardeep Puri stated that the Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Delhi's Bakkarwala area.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection," Puri had stated.

Responding to the two-year-old post, the Aam Aadmi Party said it exposes BJP's trick and makes it clear who is settling the Rohingyas in Delhi.

"Read this tweet of Hardeep Puri ji, a cabinet minister in the Modi government. You will know who brought the Rohingyas to Delhi, who settled them and where!! This is the trick, character and face of the double-faced snake BJP," the party stated.

Earlier in the day, AAP issued strong criticism of the BJP-led central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the deteriorating law and order in the national capital, urging them to "wake up from its slumber" and "focus on improving Delhi's law and order."

Speaking to ANI, AAP National Spokesperson Kakkar said, "The people of Delhi have elected two governments - the Arvind Kejriwal government to address issues like electricity, health, and education. They have elected 7 BJP MPs to improve the law and order situation, but the situation is deteriorating. The BJP needs to wake up from its slumber, and Amit Shah ji must step down from his campaign responsibilities and focus on improving Delhi's law and order."

Earlier today, AAP targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that as long as he holds office, murders will continue to occur every day in Delhi.

"As long as Amit Shah remains the Home Minister, murders will continue to happen every day in Delhi," the AAP stated.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the BJP is no longer capable of managing the law and order situation in the national capital.

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also criticised the BJP-led central government over the worsening law and order situation in the national capital, alleging that they have failed in their primary responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the people of Delhi.

"This is the same area where, at a distance of 100-200 meters, an on-duty constable was shot dead two weeks ago. Today is the same day when a man was shot here while out for a morning walk in the Shahdara area. I want to know what the central government is doing. The BJP-ruled central government has only one responsibility in Delhi and that is law and order in Delhi. To provide security to the people of Delhi. Keeping the people safe in Delhi is their only job, they have no other work in Delhi. They have completely failed in this task," Atishi said.

On December 4, a man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai on Wednesday. According to Delhi police, the murders were carried out by the couple's son, who had claimed to have been on a morning walk at the time.

On November 28, an explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar. Fire tenders were rushed to the site along with teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad. (ANI)

