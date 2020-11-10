New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi collected Rs 221 crore from retired employees in the name of cashless insurance but did not pay a single penny to private hospitals.

The Delhi BJP, however, said the woes of municipal pensioners are a result of AAP's biased attitude of levelling allegations against the three civic bodies without making any effort to solve the financial crisis of the civic bodies.

Also Read | Danapur Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD’s Rit Lal Ray Wins, Elected as MLA.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that there are around 34,000 pensioners under the BJP-ruled MCD and these people are suffering massively due to the “misgovernance” and “corruption” of the BJP.

"There are around 34,000 retired employees under the BJP's North MCD and EDMC. These people have opted for a cashless insurance scheme under the BJP-ruled MCD and now they are suffering. According to the scheme, the employees pay a certain amount to the MCD while retiring to get free treatment in any hospital of Delhi,” he said.

Also Read | Bihar Election Results 2020: AIMIM Wins 5 Seats; Fireworks, Jubilant Celebration Outside Asaduddin Owaisi’s Residence (Watch Video).

The municipal corporations took money from every employee in the name of this scheme, he said.

"…under this scheme, Group A employees gave Rs 1.2 lakh per person, Group B employees gave Rs 78,000 per person, Group C employees Rs 54,000 per person and Group D employees gave Rs 30,000 per person. These retirees deposited around Rs 221 crore in the account of the MCDs,” Pathak claimed.

“The municipal corporations are supposed to pay certain regular bills to the registered hospitals under the scheme, but the (BJP-ruled) MCD did not pay a single penny to these hospitals. This shameful act by the BJP affected the retirees because despite paying the money, they are not getting any medical benefit from these private hospitals,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "BJP leadership is sensitively committed to resolving the crisis and today North MCD has ordered immediate release of one month pension to all pensioners.”

"Due to the financial crunch, there are problems in providing cashless treatment to pensioners in North and East DMCs. If Durgesh Pathak is sensitive towards the civic body employees and pensioners, he should ask the Arvind Kejriwal government to immediately release the municipal funds which will resolve all crises of the pensioners and employees," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)