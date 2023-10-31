Kota, Oct 30 (PTI) An AAP candidate for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls was detained and booked by police for allegedly cheating some people in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Dipesh Soni (32), a jewellery trader and resident of Panwar, got the AAP ticket to contest from Khanpur Assembly constituency in Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Meets Mathura Woman on Matrimonial Website, Sexually Exploits Her; Booked.

Station House Officer of Panwar police station Dinesh Sharma said Soni frequently visited Hyderabad on business trips and on one such trip on October 26, he would not answer his phone calls. So, his father lodged a complaint at the Panwar police station on October 28.

By tracking Soni's mobile phone location, a Rajasthan Police team reached Baserabad on Sunday and found him under the detention of the local police, Sharma said.

Also Read | Onion Prices Fall in Maharashtra by 5-9% After Centre Fixes Minimum Export Price.

Soni was booked for cheating a local trader on Saturday and an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Baserabad police station in Hyderabad, he said.

He was booked in two more cheating cases, one of them last week and the other on September 15, Sharma said.

Soni was declared the AAP candidate from Khanpur in the list of candidates released by the party last week.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)