New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will have lunch at the residence of an auto driver on Tuesday.

"My relationship with the auto driver brothers is very close to my heart. Yesterday I invited them to my house for tea and talked to them a lot. One brother even invited me to have food at his residence. Today afternoon I am going to his house for lunch. This relationship with them started from Ramlila Maidan and is still as strong today," Kejriwal posted on X.

Also Read | Bird Flu Outbreak in Us: Experts Sound Global Pandemic Risk Alert After H5N1 Virus Shows Potential for Human-to-Human Transmission.

Kejriwal met auto-rickshaw drivers and reminisced about the early days of the party yesterday, when he along with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia used to put posters on the auto-rickshaws for campaigning.

Kejriwal shared a photo of him and Sisodia pasting the party's poster on an auto-rickshaw and said, "This is a very old picture. When we had just started the party. Manish and I used to paste posters on the back of every auto. Since then, auto drivers have always supported us."

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Should Be Allowed to Lead INDIA Bloc: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He further said that he had invited many auto drivers to his house for tea.

"Today I have invited many auto drivers to my house for tea. I have a very old relationship with the auto drivers," Kejriwal wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The assembly elections are expected to be held early next year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party changed Sisodia's seat from Patparganj. He will now contest from the Jangpura seat. Awadh Ojha has been made a candidate from Sisodia's old seat Patparganj.

The names in the list include Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Dinesh Bhardwaj from Narela, Surender Pal Singh Bittu from Timarpur, Mukesh Goel from Adarsh nagar, Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak from Mangolpuri and Pradeep Mittal from Rohini.

In its second list of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces.

In view of the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP women's wing is organising small-scale meetings in all 70 constituencies of Delhi to directly interact with women and communicate the welfare schemes which the AAP-led Delhi government has provided for women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)