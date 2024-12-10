New York, December 10: As H5N1 bird flu spreads rapidly among animals in the United States, scientists are raising concerns about its potential to mutate and begin transmitting between humans. A new study from the Scripps Research Institute in California suggests that the virus might only need a single mutation to make this leap, heightening fears of a possible pandemic.

H5N1 is notorious for its high mortality rate in humans, killing approximately 50% of those infected. While bird flu typically requires several mutations to pose a threat to humans, the latest research indicates the virus could adapt more quickly, making it essential to closely monitor its evolution to prevent a global outbreak. Bird Flu Pandemic To Be Deadlier Than Coronavirus Outbreak? Experts Issue Warning, Say H5N1 Pandemic Could Be ‘100 Times Worse’ Than COVID-19.

Bird Flu Outbreak Could Spark New Global Pandemic

The study, published in the Journal of Science on December 5, 2024, emphasises the importance of monitoring animal infections to control the virus and prevent it from directly infecting humans. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of H5N1 transmitting between humans. Infections in people have been linked to close contact with contaminated environments or infected animals, including poultry and dairy cows.

Scientists are especially concerned about the virus's potential to evolve the ability to infect humans. H5N1, like other avian flu viruses, binds to specific glycan receptors on the surface of cells to initiate infection. These receptors are typically found in birds, but if the virus evolves to recognize human-type receptors, it could gain the ability to infect humans and, potentially, spread between them. Pandemic Alert: Congo Government 'on Alert' Over Mystery Flu-Like Disease That Killed Dozens.

Ian Wilson, DPhil, a co-senior author and expert in structural biology at Scripps Research, explained, “Monitoring changes in receptor specificity is crucial because this step could make the virus more transmissible.” However, Wilson also cautioned that while receptor mutations are important, they do not automatically guarantee the virus would become capable of human-to-human transmission.

Public health officials are now on high alert, urging continuous monitoring of H5N1’s mutation and spread among animals. Early detection of any mutations that could facilitate human transmission is seen as critical in preventing a new and potentially deadly pandemic.

