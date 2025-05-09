Panaji, May 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled his visit to Goa in the light of the military conflict between India and Pakistan, party leader Amit Palekar said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Palekar, the party's Goa unit president, said Kejriwal has conveyed that he will not be able to visit the coastal state as he would be busy with high-level meetings in Punjab.

"As you all know, the AAP has its government in Punjab and several districts of the state border Pakistan. Incidents of shelling have been reported in these areas," he said.

Kejriwal was scheduled to arrive in Goa on Friday and visit Shree Lairai Temple at Shirgao, where six people lost their lives in a stampede last week.

The AAP chief was to inaugurate a party office in the Santa Cruz constituency near Panaji and address a public function at Merces village.

