New Delhi, February 22: The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seem to have finalised their seat-sharing alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, sources said on Thursday. As per the sources, both parties have locked the deal for a four-three alliance, with the AAP contesting on four and Congress settling for three. The seat-sharing alliance came through after several rounds of deliberations this week and today, as well as a meeting held at KC Venugopal's house in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP, Congress Mutually Decided To Go Solo in Punjab for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

During the meeting, KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik were present from Congress side, while Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi were representing the AAP. According to reports the AAP is likely to contest from New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies. While East Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North East Lok Sabha constituencies will be spared for Congress. A formal announcement in this regard will be made by both parties. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK Agrees To Give Seven LS Seats to Congress in Tamil Nadu

In addition to this, it has also been learned that Congress is likely to give AAP one seat in Haryana, while AAP will support the Congres for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. In Gujarat, the AAP is demanding three seats, however a final agreement on this is awaited.

