New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the previous AAP government in the national capital worked towards improving the city's education sector while the current BJP government was only doing politics.

Speaking to PTI Videos ahead of his questioning by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in the classroom construction case, Jain said the BJP was trying to divert attention from key issues.

"First, tell me, where did the word scam come from? They (BJP) do not want to work and are aiding private schools in increasing fees," Jain said before leaving for the ACB office.

"Manish Sisodia (former education minister) did excellent work in schools. He has been summoned. I have been summoned. These are all tactics to divert attention.

"They (BJP) used to say that dogs are roaming in the streets, but we will clean the roads. Now they should get these things done, but they are only indulging in politics," he charged.

The ACB has summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. While Jain has been asked to appear on Friday, Sisodia has been summoned on June 9.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

