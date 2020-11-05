New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The AAP government has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order staying its decision to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

A single judge bench of the high court on September 22 had stayed the Delhi government's September 13 decision saying that asking 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients would violate the fundamental rights of those having other health conditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that his government has moved the top court on the issue.

“Del (Delhi) HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt (private) hospitals. Filed appeal in SC yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation,” Kejriwal said.

The government has already challenged the single judge's stay order before a division bench in high court which has listed it for hearing on November 27.

