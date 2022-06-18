Sangrur, June 18 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused the Punjab's AAP government of spending over Rs 24 crore on advertisements in one month alone to "befool" people through a "propaganda exercise".

Badal was campaigning for Kamaldeep Kaur, who has been fielded by the party from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, the bypolls for which will take place on June 23.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president said AAP was trying to "mislead" Punjabis with a "propaganda" to cover up its "abysmal" performance.

It has not only "faulted" on development and creating new jobs but also presided over the "complete collapse" of the law and order situation in the state, he alleged.

Badal said the AAP government spent Rs 2 crore on the installation ceremony of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann even as advertisements were being given to newspapers and media houses as far away as South India and even states where AAP is in the process of contesting elections.

"The AAP government has also taken a loan of Rs 9,000 crore during the last three months but has nothing to show. It has not distributed Rs 1,000 per month to women as promised nor provided 300 units power free to consumers," claimed Badal.

On the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Badal demanded from the prime minister to withdraw it and restart recruitment to the armed forces on the basis of old pattern.

He said there was a lot of angst amongst youngsters against the Agnipath scheme and this should be addressed immediately instead of being allowed to fester.

"The government is again making a mistake in the same manner in which it did in the case of farm laws. It should review its decision immediately," said Badal.

While campaigning for Kamaldeep Kaur in Bhutal Kalan, Kurrail, Makroad Sahib and Bhullan, Badal said the Sangrur bypolls will not affect fortunes of any party or the state government.

"However, the victory of Kamaldeep Kaur will reunite families of Sikh detenues who are still in jail even after completion of their sentence," he said.

Kaur is the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

