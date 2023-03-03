New Delhi, March 3: The AAP government has been working to provide equitable healthcare facilities to people of the city and make its hospital better than private ones, Delhi Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Friday. He also said treatment is being made more accessible at government hospitals. AAP's Objective of Providing Good Education, Health Facilities to Delhiites Will Remain Unchanged: Raaj Kumar Anand.

"The citizens of Delhi deserve finest facilities and we are making it a reality. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the treatment facility is being made more accessible in hospitals of Delhi. Apart from this, the existing hospitals are being air-conditioned by making necessary changes," Anand said.

He said the Delhi government has been working towards strengthening public health infrastructure and providing better health facilities to all. Anand conducted a surprise inspection of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Friday. Delhi Rains: Sudden Weather Change in Delhi-NCR, Rainfall Brings Cheers After 'Hottest' February (See Pics and Video).

He visited various wards and OPDs of the hospital, met patients and enquired about the arrangements at the hospital. The Delhi health minister also instructed staff to improve cleanliness and ensure patients get quality treatment.

