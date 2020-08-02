Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said he wished that home minister Amit Shah recovers soon from COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Mann said, "He is the Home Minister of India and I wish that he recovers soon. We can have political differences with him but not discrimination. The country is fighting COVID right now and the country needs Shah's services."

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming Schedule: Watch Live Coverage of Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News.

Earlier in the day, Shah said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

Also Read | Delhi | Mortal Remains of Former SP Leader Amar Singh Brought to His Residence in Chhattarpur: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

On being asked about the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand to lift house detention from Mehbooba Mufti, he said, "There has been no news from Kashmir lately and if the government has nothing to hide there, then they should be released." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)