Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Kashmir Province Vice President Er. Nazir Ahmed Yatoo has been on an indefinite hunger strike against the anti-encroachment drive for the last few days.

Notably, Friday was the second day of the AAP leader's hunger strike.

Also Read | Delhi Court Says 'Comments on Looks Can't Be Considered Sexually Coloured Remarks'.

Er. Nazir Ahmed Yatoo said, "Every single citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is affected by this drive. Everyone is demanding to stop it but no one is here for the poor people."

He added that a number of BJP leaders have raised their structures on encroached state lands while dozens of leaders are having the illegal occupation of government accommodations but the Government is not paying any concern.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Dog Attack: Seven-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Bitten by Stray Dogs in Saharanpur.

In the support of Yatoo's hunger strike, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Muddasir Hassan, Owais Wani, Deeba Khan, Syed Muzamil Rizvi, Hakim Rizwan Illahi, Jibran Dar, Sheikh Adeen, Nisar Ahmed, Bedar Ahmed, Ishfaq Ahmed are also on strike.

Notably, the party (AAP) in Jammu and Kashmir is holding a series of protest demonstrations against the anti-encroachment drive.

The Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement that the anti-encroachment drive is aimed to target poor people only leaving them harassed and getting crunched in the hands of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The party further said that the government claimed to keep this drive impartial and unbiased but this is just a fake claim and poor people are being targeted. Despite the LG's assurance, notices are being served to poor people to demolish their houses and shops.

Aam Aadmi Party has also alleged that a number of BJP leaders have encroached on state lands but no action is being taken against them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)