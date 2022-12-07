Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Celebrations broke out at the AAP's Punjab unit headquarters here on Wednesday following the party's victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year stint in the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and unified this year -- by winning 134 seats while restricting the BJP to 104 seats.

AAP workers gathered at the party office and distributed sweets.

Several ministers in the Punjab Cabinet, including Bram Shanker Jimpa, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Lal Chand Kataruchakk, Harbhajan Singh and Laljit Bhullar took part in the celebrations.

The AAP leaders said people across India admired the party's working style.

The people of India are fed up with the politics of the BJP and the Congress and are looking at the AAP as an alternative for change. That is why the party is continuously registering big victories in elections across the country, a party leader said.

Celebrations were also held in other districts.

