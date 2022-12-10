New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delhi Congress on Saturday said its unit's Vice-president Ali Mehdi and two councillors are still with the party, a day after they defected to the AAP, adding that the workers were enticed with blandishments by AAP.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar accused the Aam Aadmi Party of misleading a couple of newly-elected Congress councillors with false promises and inducements.

He introduced the nine Congress councillors who won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections to the media at a press conference at the DPCC office.

He said that Delhi Congress accepted the mandate of the people of Delhi in the MCD elections, and Congress will continue to fight for the rights of the people.

"Arvind Kejriwal, who had sworn by clean politics, tried to mislead a couple of Congress councillors and workers with false promises and inducements, but they quickly realised Kejriwal's mischief and reaffirmed their faith in the Congress Party, and its leadership," he said.

Mehdi expressed his regret in attending an AAP function and asserted his "unshakable faith" in the Congress party.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak had said the Congress councillors decided to join his party after seeing the work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Besides Mehdi, two of the newly elected Councillors, Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon, also attended the conference.

Mehdi said he decided to join the AAP as he wanted development in his area.

"We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP is working hard to develop the capital," Mehdi had said.

The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)