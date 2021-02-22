New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) AAP MLA Bandana Kumari on Monday accused the BJP of distributing liquor and other items in Shalimar Bagh ward where the municipal bypoll is due on February 28.

The BJP hit back at AAP saying Kumari who is a local MLA from Shalimar Bagh has sensed defeat of her party and is therefore levelling a baseless allegation.

"The BJP workers were caught red handed distributing liquor, sarees and money. We made complaint to the police and now also complain to the Election Commission against this black politics by the BJP," Kumari claimed.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra said there has been no case of distribution of liquor and other items by any BJP worker.

"Aam Aadmi Party MLA Bandana Kumari is frustrated after watching the mood of the people of Shalimar Bagh North ward which is openly favouring BJP and in this frustration she is levelling baseless charges," Malhotra claimed.

The bypolls on five wards in North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations will be held on February 28. The BJP, AAP and Congress have fielded candidates in all five wards.

