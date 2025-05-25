Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): Jalandhar Central Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora, arrested in a corruption case, has been sent to five days of remand by the court. His lawyer has alleged that the case is politically motivated.

AAP MLA Raman Arora has been sent on a 5-day Punjab Vigilance Bureau remand on corruption charges.

Raman Arora was presented before the court on Saturday after his arrest. The vigilance department had asked for 10 days of remand, but the court granted five.

His counsel, Advocate Darshan Singh Dyal, said the case appears to be a "political vendetta." He claimed that the items recovered from Arora's house, including gold, Rs 6 lakh in cash, and several documents, were already listed in the affidavit Arora submitted during the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, AAP MLA Raman Arora's counsel, Adv Darshan Singh Dyal, said, "This case seems like a political vendetta...The statement of Sukhdev, who has been in police remand for the last 8 days, has been recorded...The alleged jewellery and cash recovered from his place are included in the list from where he contested past elections. He had these things with himself before being an MLA...He has been sent to remand for 5 days..."

Advocate Dyal added that Arora's name is not mentioned in any of the 123 FIRs related to the arrest of ATP (Assistant Town Planner) Sukhdev Vashisht. The FIR only states that a person demanded money but does not name anyone specifically. He also said there is no evidence or recorded statement that Arora made any deal or demanded bribes.

Late last night, Arora's medical examination was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar, but he was not taken out of the car. Meanwhile, the police visited his house again this morning to search his home and car.

The vigilance team also questioned Arora's personal assistants (PAs), Rohit Kapoor and Honey Bhatia. Rohit told officials he only looked after police-related matters. A late-night raid at Honey Bhatia's house led to the recovery of a pen drive, laptop, and several documents.

The vigilance also raided the house of a local commission agent, Mahesh Makhija, in Charanjitpura and took him in for questioning. (ANI)

