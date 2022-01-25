Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its fourth list of forty candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

AAP has fielded Hamender Singh Chauhan as a candidate from the Naugawan Sadat seat. Jitender Singh Senger has been fielded from Bidhuna. Dr Hariram is the party's candidate from Lalganj and Mukesh Rai has been fielded from the Sagri seat.

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

The AAP will contest on all 403 seats in the Assembly elections.

In the earlier two lists, the party had already announced candidates for 191 seats out of 403. In the third list, AAP announced the names of 33 candidates. In this list also doctors, engineers and ex-servicemen found the place.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,815 New COVID-19 Cases, Ten Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Earlier on Monday, Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Kejriwal has requested the people of Delhi to share video testimony of the party's work in the national capital on social media.

Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa are heading into Assembly polls.

Elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)