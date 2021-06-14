Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party will contest from all seats in the 2022 Gujarat legislative assembly polls.

While addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal said, "People here (Gujarat) think if electricity can be free in Delhi, why not here? Likewise, for hospitals and schools also the condition has not improved in 70 years here. But things will change now."

The Delhi CM also mentioned that the AAP candidates will be contesting on all 182 seats in Gujarat.

Kejriwal also inducted Gujarati news channel anchor Isudan Gadhvi to AAP during the press conference.

While replying a question, Kejriwal said, "The party would not bring Delhi model to Gujarat as each state has its own problems and accordingly there are solutions. The model of Gujarat will be decided by the people of Gujarat."

"AAP has come up with an option for the people against BJP and Congress in Gujarat," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)