New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP over an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The complaint relates to its allegation of the BJP putting up objectionable hoardings against jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP leaders are slated to go to the State Election Commission office in Kashmiri Gate at 3.30 pm to lodge a formal complaint against the alleged objectionable hoardings.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

