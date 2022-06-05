Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 4 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidate Gurmail Singh on Saturday filed his nomination for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann won the assembly election from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district.

The candidates can file nominations till June 6 for the bye-election. The filing of nominations started on May 30, the scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 7 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is June 9. The polling will take place on June 26. (ANI)

