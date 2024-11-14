New Delhi, November 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ravinder Bhardwaj was elected as Delhi's new Deputy Mayor unopposed on Thursday. Speaking to the media after his election, Ravinder Bhardwaj expressed his gratitude to all members of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) across party lines for electing him unopposed.

Further, congratulating Bhardwaj on his win AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "Many congratulations to Ravindra Bhardwaj ji on being elected as the Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation. Take forward the public welfare works being done in the corporation with strength." Delhi Mayor Election 2024: AAP’s Mahesh Khichi Wins Mayoral Polls, Says ‘This Can Happen Only in Aam Aadmi Party’ (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, AAP candidate Mahesh Kumar Khichi was elected as Delhi's new mayor and said the cleanliness of the national capital will be his priority. Khichi, the AAP councillor from Karol Bagh's Dev Nagar ward, secured 133 votes out of a total of 265, defeating BJP's Kishan Lal from Shakurpur ward, who received 130 votes. Two votes were declared invalid.

Khichi succeeded AAP's Shelly Oberoi who assumed the office in 2023. "The challenge is to work in the service of the people of Delhi - the way Arvind Kejriwal has done the work for the people of Delhi. My priority will be to work for the cleanliness of the city," Khinchi told media after his win. Mahesh Kumar Khichi Elected As Delhi’s New Mayor, Defeats BJP Councillor Kishan Lal by Just 3 Votes (Watch Videos).

Voting took place to elect a new mayor on Thursday afternoon. Earlier, BJP councillor and former East Delhi mayor Satya Sharma was reappointed as the presiding officer by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday. Security was tightened at the Civic Centre building ahead of the polls. The AAP took control of the MCD in December 2022, ending the BJP's 15-year rule.

