Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mahesh Khichi won the 2024 mayoral election in Delhi on November 14, marking a significant political victory. In videos shared by ANI and PTI, party leaders were seen congratulating Khichi inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House. Expressing gratitude, Khichi thanked former CM Arvind Kejriwal and the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility. "This can happen only in Aam Aadmi Party," he remarked, highlighting his journey from a small worker to the mayor. Khichi pledged to work closely with all councillors for the development of Delhi. Delhi Mayor Election 2024 Schedule Released: MCD Sets Mayor, Deputy Mayor Polls for November 14.

AAP’s Mahesh Khichi Wins Delhi Mayor Election 2024

#WATCH | AAP's Mahesh Kumar Khichi elected as Delhi's new mayor Visuals from the Delhi's Civic Centre pic.twitter.com/0YrvwTeole — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

‘This Can Happen Only in Aam Aadmi Party’, Says Mahesh Khichi

VIDEO | "I thank Arvind Kejriwal and party's top leadership for giving this responsibility to such a small worker like me, this can happen only in Aam Aadmi Party. I promise all the councillors that together, we will work for the development of Delhi," says newly elected Delhi… pic.twitter.com/XBnlJ0K25e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2024

