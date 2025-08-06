New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh moved a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss alleged irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Phase-13 examination held between July 24 and August 1.

In a formal notice, Singh highlighted multiple problems, including technical failures, errors in biometric verification and cancellation of scheduled exams. These issues have caused widespread confusion and distress among candidates.

Also Read | Jabalpur Strikes Gold: Geological Survey Reveals Gold Reserve in Mahgawan Keolari Area of Sihora Tehsil, MP District Could Join India's Most Mineral-Rich Zones.

Thousands of aspirants, particularly in Delhi, have taken to the streets demanding justice and accountability and justice. Singh expressed his concern over the impact of these lapses on future recruitment processes. Singh said students are now anxious about the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination scheduled for August 13.

"There is also deep concern and fear about the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination to be held from August 13. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time such incidents have happened. In the last decade, incidents like the cancellation of examinations, technical glitches and the leakage of question papers have occurred repeatedly, which have weakened the country. From SSC and PPSC to state-level examinations and teacher examinations, honesty and transparency have been repeatedly tampered with in public processes," the notice read.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Newly Constructed Kartavya Bhavan-03 Today at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

He pointed out that this is not the first time such problems have happened in SSC exams. Over the past decade, there have been repeated cases of exam cancellations, technical glitches, and question paper leaks affecting SSC and other government exams. These problems have damaged public trust in the recruitment system.

Singh also spoke about the emotional and financial toll on students who have prepared hard for these exams. Many are facing anxiety, stress, and uncertainty about their future careers due to the ongoing issues.

Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman S Gopalakrishnan on Monday said that the recent Selection Post Phase-13 examination would not be cancelled. However, a retest may be conducted for candidates who were denied a fair opportunity due to mismanagement during the exam, amid ongoing protests.

The Commission has also written to the examination vendor, Eduquity Career Technologies, seeking a response on the issues reported during the July 24-August 1 examination window. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)