New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has refuted speculations of an alliance between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Arvind Kejriwal's recent meeting with BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla in Amritsar on Saturday. Bharadwaj asserted that Kejriwal has never bowed down to BJP nor will he do in future.

Speaking on the matter, Bharadwaj highlighted the hardships faced by AAP leaders, including former ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, who have spent nearly two years in jail. "Satyendra Jain, and Manish Sisodia have been in jail for almost two years. Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh have been in jail for six months each. If these people did not bow down then, will BJP be able to make them bow down today? BJP should clear its misunderstanding. Arvind Kejriwal will never bow down to BJP, nor will he be afraid of them, nor will he be subdued," he said. He further added, "There is a very famous temple, the Durgiana Temple. She (Lakshmi Kanta Chawla) is its Pradhan. For the first time, a woman has become the Pradhan of a temple. People in Punjab respect her a lot. People hold meetings as a matter of courtesy."Meanwhile, Bharadwaj also took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav over a controversy where he allegedly instructed a police officer to dance to his tunes during Holi celebrations."Tej Pratap Yadav should learn from BJP how to make the police dance. BJP made the entire Delhi Police dance during the elections and did not even face criticism. They are making the ED and CBI dance across the country, yet no controversy arises. If you want to make officials dance, do it like BJP does, not on Holi, which will only bring disrepute," he remarked. (ANI)

