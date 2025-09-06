Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 6 (ANI): In an initiative to inspire students and researchers in the Barak Valley to actively participate in biodiversity conservation efforts, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, a prominent conservation leader and scientist recognized for his dedication to the protection of biodiversity in the region, delivered a lecture at the Department of Ecology and Environmental Science at Assam University, Silchar.

The lecture, titled "Current Wildlife Conservation Picture in Global and Local Context," provided valuable insights into the state of wildlife conservation both globally and locally, a release said.

Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A Look at Grand Celebrations As Devotees Across India Take Part in Immersion of Ganpati Idols on Anant Chaturdashi.

Dr. Talukdar emphasised the importance of government support and public awareness in the effective conservation of biodiversity. He has highlighted the constitutional duties and rights of citizens of the country in safeguarding the environment, as enshrined in Article 21 (Right to Life) and Article 51(a)(g) (Fundamental Duty to Protect the Environment).

As Secretary General and Executive Director of Aaranyak, one of Northeast India's premier biodiversity conservation organisations, Dr Talukdar highlighted Aaranyak's diverse projects and shared insights into ongoing efforts to assist in the conservation of species and habitats through multi-stakeholder approaches, supported by scientific research, community participation, education, and awareness campaigns, as well as livelihood support.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs Newlywed Woman in Mustafabad, Accused Arrested.

He also mentioned Aaranyak's Wildlife Genetics Lab, which has conducted some pioneering non-invasive research in Assam for the past two decades.

He has highlighted how the GIS and Remote Sensing Lab of Aaranyak has contributed to decision-making by creating thematic maps on the distribution of threatened species, including land-use and land-change maps of the region.

He was warmly welcomed by Professor Aparajita Dey, Head of the Department, in the presence of Senior Professor Parthankar Chowdhury at the beginning of the programme.

The lecture programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Associate Professor Dr. Panna Deb. Researcher Priyanka Sarkar smoothly moderated it.

On September 6, Dr. Talukdar delivered a talk at Cachar College, organised by the Department of Zoology, on Opportunities for students and researchers in the field of Wildlife conservation. The Principal of Cachar College, Dr. Apratim Nag, delivered a welcome address before the keynote address by Dr. Bibhab Talukdar. Dr. Talukdar emphasised the need for research to document the wildlife of the Barak Valley, assess the key challenges that wildlife face in the region, and identify possible solutions.

He mentioned that the landscape of the Barak Valley is unique, with inner line forests along the Mizoram border, and as such, students and researchers have unlimited opportunities to opt for applied research, allowing their research outputs to help management authorities conserve key landscapes in support of wild flora and fauna.

He has mentioned Aaranyak's internship and volunteer programmes for the benefit of students. Prof. Parthankar Chowdhury, President of the Governing Body of Cachar College, was also present and made concluding remarks encouraging students and researchers to come forward to undertake research to contribute towards wildlife conservation.

He has also highlighted the current state of elephants in the Barak Valley.

On the other hand, on the occasion of International Vulture Awareness Day, premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with Rani High School and BNHS (Bombay Natural History Society), organised a street play at Rani Market to raise awareness about the importance of vulture conservation.

This programme was supported by the Oriental Bird Club, guided by Dr. Prarthana Mudoi, teacher of Rani High School. Students delivered a powerful performance that highlighted the alarming decline in vulture populations and the devastating impact of accidental poisoning on these nature's scavengers. The play drew a large audience, encouraging community members to gain a better understanding of the threats faced by vultures.

"Vultures need support to help them survive and carry forward the important ecological role to keep our environment clean and healthy. To complement the efforts in vulture conservation, Aaranyak initiated conservation activities in parts of Assam since 2024," said Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and Executive Director of Aaranyak.

The programme was coordinated by Aaranyak officials Wasima Begum and Kakali Baishya, who emphasised the need for collective efforts to protect vultures and safeguard ecological balance.

"We don't usually think much about vultures since they're still around, but once they're gone, the difference will be huge. In places where vultures have disappeared, diseases spread quickly. Their presence is a sign of a healthy ecosystem, which we cannot afford to lose," added Kakali Baishya, Researcher, Aaranyak.

The event was also graced by Aneena Lakshmanan M V, a BNHS official, Mr. Jayanta Kumar Rabha, and a BNHS intern, Jyoti Gupta, whose presence inspired the students and reinforced the collaborative spirit necessary for successful vulture conservation. Teachers Barnali Thakuria, Jayanti Boro, and Lakshyadhar Daimary of Rani High School were also present and actively supported the students during the street play, motivating them throughout the performance.

Aaranyak also extends its sincere appreciation to Dipak Kumar Sarma, Head of Rani High School, for organising such awareness programmes at the school and encouraging students to participate actively in conservation activities.

"Even today, many people are not fully aware of the vital role vultures play in maintaining the ecosystem. Therefore, raising awareness about vulture conservation from school students to adults is crucial to saving these important scavenger birds," said Wasima Begum, Outreach Facilitator of Aaranyak.

This initiative reflects Aaranyak's ongoing commitment to environmental education and community engagement in the conservation of threatened species. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)