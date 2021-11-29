Jorhat (Assam), Nov 29 (PTI) A 28-year-old All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader was on Monday lynched by a group of people and two others severely wounded after a heated argument over an accident here in front of scores of onlookers, who did nothing to stop the gruesome incident, a senior district police officer said.

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place during the day near the truck stand at Jorhat, a major city of upper Assam.

Jorhat superintendent of police Ankit Jain said the AASU leader, identified as Animesh Bhuyan and two others, who were here from Dergaon on some work, became victims of vigilante justice when an old man on a scooty fell down near their vehicle from Dergaon on some work, superintendent of police Ankur Jain told PTI.

Some people, including the man's son, present there accosted them claiming that the man was hit by their vehicle.

"The old man's son and some of his friends were present at the parking lot. They rushed to the spot and started an argument with Bhuyan and the two persons accompanying him accusing them of causing the accident. More people joined and the incident soon escalated into a full blown physical attack," Jain said.

Bhuyan and his companions were thrashed severely but the huge number of present there did not intervene and remained mute spectators of the entire incident.

"When the police team reached the place the three assaulted men and the old man was taken to the hospital. The doctors declared Bhuyan brought dead. It is really sad that a 28-year-old lost his life over a very small issue," Jain said.

Bhuyan was AASU Golaghat district unit education secretary of Brahmaputra regional committee.

One of his companions who was thrashed was identified as AASU activist and a local reporter Mridusmanta Baruah and the other as Pranay Dutta.

Jain said the police have registered a case.

"We are identifying the culprits and investigation is on to nab the others involved in the incident," he added.

AASU and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti have condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

