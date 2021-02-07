Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped about 20 days ago here was rescued in Bihar from the clutches of her abductor who was arrested, police said on Sunday.

Sunil Thakur, a resident of Khagaria district of Bihar, had allegedly abducted the girl and taken her to his home state on January 19, a police spokesperson said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the police constituted a special team which finally recovered the girl from Bihar and also arrested her abductor, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS

