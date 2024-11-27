Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) A medical officer, who was abducted recently in Manipur, was rescued, and five people, including a member of a banned outfit, were arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

Dr Nabakeshore was abducted on November 22 from Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai area and the kidnappers later demanded a ransom, a police statement said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Constitution 'Guiding Light', Spirit of 'Nation First' Will Keep It Alive for Centuries, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Acting swiftly, an operation by police led to the safe rescue of the victim from a farmhouse in Lamdeng under the Lamshang Police Station area on Sunday in Imphal West district," it said.

Four individuals, including a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, were arrested, the statement said.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Telangana: 21 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meals in Government School in Narayanpet District.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Another accomplice of the kidnappers was arrested on Tuesday, and arms and four detonators were seized from his possession, the police said.

An investigation is underway to apprehend others accused in the case, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)